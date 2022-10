TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana police have closed part of Avra Valley Road after a collision took place Friday evening, Oct. 21.

Officers say the road will be closed between North Clayton Road and West El Paso Gas Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

