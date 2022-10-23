Cochise County employee receives threat alleging interference with local elections

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday October 22, 2022, a Cochise County Employee who is not employed by the elections department, received a threatening email alleging that she was interfering with the integrity of Cochise County Elections.

Within the email, the sender, whose email is listed as Toddpolson@live.com, made several specific threats against the employee.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is taking the matter seriously, and the email’s sender is being sought for Threatening and Intimidating, Use of an Electronic Communication Device to Terrify or Intimidate, and possibly Terrorism.

Earlier today, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office sent a search warrant to the parent email company and is seeking the identity of the IP address used to send the harassing email. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is also working with the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center to monitor social media chatter for other similar situations.

If you can identify or provide information about the owner of this email address, please contact the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and request to speak with Sergeant Todd Borquez, 520-432-9500.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office holds free speech in high regard and as a cornerstone of our democracy, and our office will continue to protect the personal freedom to express oneself within the confines of the law.

Conversely, terroristic threats or attempts to influence an election by through threats of violence will be aggressively investigated and prosecuted as permissible by law.

