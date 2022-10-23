Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead

FILE PHOTO - Authorities say the couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide...
FILE PHOTO - Authorities say the couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide in Arizona, and the man was a suspect in a Las Vegas killing.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:49 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman.

Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives say the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found lying next to each other Friday with gunshot wounds to the head.

Lake Havasu City police say it appears McGuire shot himself, but it’s unclear if Branek’s wound was self-inflicted. The county medical examiner’s office will determine an official cause of death.

Authorities say the couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide in Kingman on June 28.

They say McGuire also was considered a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman Monday in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man hit, killed on Avra Valley Road while trying to remove dolly from roadway
Doctors warn about unusually high RSV cases in Arizona
Doctors warn about unusually high RSV cases in Arizona
FOX5 Drone shot of the When We Were Young Festival on Las Vegas Blvd.
When We Were Young emo music festival in Las Vegas canceled
An inmate was spotted running down the road in just his boxers after escaping from the Pima...
$5,000 reward offered for ‘armed and dangerous’ inmate who escaped Pima County jail on Thursday
Casey Thornton (left) and Davonte Williams (right) were booked on charges including drug...
Mesa smoke shop owner, employee accused of selling thousands of Fentanyl pills

Latest News

FILE - Salman Rushdie attends the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner on Nov....
Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Cochise County employee receives threat alleging interference with local elections
FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
2 former officers head to trial for aiding George Floyd’s killing
FILE - Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the...
Cheney: Jan. 6 panel won’t take live TV testimony from Trump