Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool front moving through

Allie Potter Oct. 23 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:33 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gusty winds, cooler temps, and increasing clouds can be expected today. The best chance of showers, storms, and high elevation mountain snow will be this evening into tomorrow morning as a cold front moves through, bringing much cooler temperatures to start the new work week. Sub freezing temperatures are possible for most of Cochise County Tuesday morning, especially Sulphur Springs Valley.

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. West wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Showers likely before 8:00 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8:00 p.m. and 2: a.m., then a chance of showers after 2:00 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. North northwest wind around 7 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 48.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 49.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man hit, killed on Avra Valley Road while trying to remove dolly from roadway
Doctors warn about unusually high RSV cases in Arizona
Doctors warn about unusually high RSV cases in Arizona
FOX5 Drone shot of the When We Were Young Festival on Las Vegas Blvd.
When We Were Young emo music festival in Las Vegas canceled
An inmate was spotted running down the road in just his boxers after escaping from the Pima...
$5,000 reward offered for ‘armed and dangerous’ inmate who escaped Pima County jail on Thursday
Casey Thornton (left) and Davonte Williams (right) were booked on charges including drug...
Mesa smoke shop owner, employee accused of selling thousands of Fentanyl pills

Latest News

This satellite image taken at 10am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Roslyn...
Major Hurricane Roslyn heads for hit on Mexico’s coast
Allie Potter Oct. 22 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Here comes the roller coaster
5-day forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Changes on the way this weekend!
kold fORECAST
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind, rain, and cold coming our way!