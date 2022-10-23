FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool front moving through

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gusty winds, cooler temps, and increasing clouds can be expected today. The best chance of showers, storms, and high elevation mountain snow will be this evening into tomorrow morning as a cold front moves through, bringing much cooler temperatures to start the new work week. Sub freezing temperatures are possible for most of Cochise County Tuesday morning, especially Sulphur Springs Valley.

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. West wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Showers likely before 8:00 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8:00 p.m. and 2: a.m., then a chance of showers after 2:00 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. North northwest wind around 7 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 48.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 49.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

