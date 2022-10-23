One dead, 7 injured in Saturday night shooting in south Phoenix, police searching for suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead and seven others are hurt after a shooting that happened in a southwest Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday.

Phoenix police say they’re still searching for the unidentified person who reportedly shot and injured eight people at a home party near 63rd Avenue and Miami Street in Phoenix Saturday night. Officers said they got a call around 9:30 p.m. reporting a shooting that happened at a house party. The caller said several people had been hurt and were being taken from the home to local hospitals by family and friends.

When officers arrived, witnesses told them that someone they didn’t know showed up at the house and was reportedly trying to cause problems. Then while a large group was standing in the front yard, they said the same person started reportedly shooting into the group of people. The person left the area in a car before officers arrived at the house.

Investigators learned that four people had been taken to a local hospital and four others were still at the house with injuries. One of the four hospitalized died later Saturday night, but the adults and one teenager who were injured had non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is still underway, and no further details are available yet.

Detectives are asking anyone who knows information about the incident or could identify any suspect to call the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

