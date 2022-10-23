Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

One dead, 7 injured in Saturday night shooting in south Phoenix, police searching for suspect

A man is dead and seven others are hurt after a shooting that happened in Buckeye Saturday night.
A man is dead and seven others are hurt after a shooting that happened in Buckeye Saturday night.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead and seven others are hurt after a shooting that happened in a southwest Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday.

Phoenix police say they’re still searching for the unidentified person who reportedly shot and injured eight people at a home party near 63rd Avenue and Miami Street in Phoenix Saturday night. Officers said they got a call around 9:30 p.m. reporting a shooting that happened at a house party. The caller said several people had been hurt and were being taken from the home to local hospitals by family and friends.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Multiple people injured after shooting in south Phoenix

When officers arrived, witnesses told them that someone they didn’t know showed up at the house and was reportedly trying to cause problems. Then while a large group was standing in the front yard, they said the same person started reportedly shooting into the group of people. The person left the area in a car before officers arrived at the house.

TRENDING: Woman hospitalized after three cars crash in north Phoenix

Investigators learned that four people had been taken to a local hospital and four others were still at the house with injuries. One of the four hospitalized died later Saturday night, but the adults and one teenager who were injured had non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is still underway, and no further details are available yet.

Detectives are asking anyone who knows information about the incident or could identify any suspect to call the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man hit, killed on Avra Valley Road while trying to remove dolly from roadway
Doctors warn about unusually high RSV cases in Arizona
Doctors warn about unusually high RSV cases in Arizona
FOX5 Drone shot of the When We Were Young Festival on Las Vegas Blvd.
When We Were Young emo music festival in Las Vegas canceled
An inmate was spotted running down the road in just his boxers after escaping from the Pima...
$5,000 reward offered for ‘armed and dangerous’ inmate who escaped Pima County jail on Thursday
Casey Thornton (left) and Davonte Williams (right) were booked on charges including drug...
Mesa smoke shop owner, employee accused of selling thousands of Fentanyl pills

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base...
FBI: Person in custody after ‘barricade situation’ at base
President Joe Biden speaks at Delaware State University, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Dover, Del.
Biden: ‘Legitimate’ for voters to weigh age as he nears 80
FILE PHOTO - Authorities say the couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide...
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Cochise County employee receives threat alleging interference with local elections