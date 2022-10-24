Advertise
Mechanical issue may have caused deadly seaplane crash

FILE - A U.S. Coast Guard boat and a Kitsap, Wash., County Sheriff boat search the area,...
FILE - A U.S. Coast Guard boat and a Kitsap, Wash., County Sheriff boat search the area, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Freeland, Wash., on Whidbey Island north of Seattle, where a chartered floatplane crashed the day before, killing 10 people.(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. investigators say a mechanical issue may have caused the seaplane crash that killed 10 people off an island in Washington state last month.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the Sept. 4 crash off Whidbey Island.

Officials said Monday that it appeared a critical part that moved the plane’s horizontal tail stabilizer came apart.

The investigators said that part might have failed because a clamp nut unthreaded and rotated due to a missing or improperly installed lock ring.

The plane was a de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter turboprop operated by Renton-based Friday Harbor Seaplanes.

It crashed into Puget Sound, killing the pilot and all nine passengers. Six bodies have been recovered.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

