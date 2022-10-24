Crash closes part of River Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The westbound lanes of River Road are closed on Tucson’s north side after a wreck happened there on Sunday evening, Oct. 23.

According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, the crash involved one vehicle and took place at River Road and Camino Luz.

River Road will be closed between Camino Luz and Via Entrada.

Traffic will be delayed in the area and drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

