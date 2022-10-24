Advertise
Crash closes road, injures driver on Grant, Oracle

Police tape.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:37 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The intersection of Grant Road and Oracle Road is closed after a single vehicle crash on Monday afternoon, Oct. 24.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle crashed into a light pole, knocking it into the road. Eastbound traffic has been shut down.

The driver’s injuries are serious, police said, but they are expected to recover.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

