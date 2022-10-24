FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front brings freeze warning, possible snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pacific cold front will sweep across southeastern Arizona on Sunday evening, bringing rain showers to the lower elevations, snow showers to the higher elevations, and the coolest temperatures we have seen so far this fall.

The chance for rain in Tucson Sunday evening stands at 60%. Rainfall accumulations should be less than 0.25″ in most locations. Showers will end in the overnight hours, with clearing skies around sunrise on Monday.

At the higher elevations, mainly over 7,000 feet, the precipitation will start as rain Sunday evening, then as colder air arrives the rain will change over to snow.

Because the deepest moisture in the atmosphere will be moving out about the time the coldest air arrives, snow accumulation will be limited to only an inch or two at most.

Even at the higher elevations, all precipitation will come to and end before sunrise on Monday morning. Monday will be sunny, but cool with a high of only 69-degrees in Tucson. That would be the coolest high temperatures we’ve seen since last March.

Under a clear sky Monday night, expect a widespread freeze in the coldest valleys of southeastern Arizona, mainly south and east of Tucson. A Freeze Warning has been issued from midnight through 8 a.m. on Tuesday for several counties, but does not include the Tucson metro area.

A warming trend takes hold on Tuesday afternoon.

