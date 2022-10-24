Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front brings freeze warning, possible snow

KOLD News 5:30-6 p.m. Sundays recurring
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:20 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pacific cold front will sweep across southeastern Arizona on Sunday evening, bringing rain showers to the lower elevations, snow showers to the higher elevations, and the coolest temperatures we have seen so far this fall.

The chance for rain in Tucson Sunday evening stands at 60%. Rainfall accumulations should be less than 0.25″ in most locations. Showers will end in the overnight hours, with clearing skies around sunrise on Monday.

At the higher elevations, mainly over 7,000 feet, the precipitation will start as rain Sunday evening, then as colder air arrives the rain will change over to snow.

Because the deepest moisture in the atmosphere will be moving out about the time the coldest air arrives, snow accumulation will be limited to only an inch or two at most.

Even at the higher elevations, all precipitation will come to and end before sunrise on Monday morning. Monday will be sunny, but cool with a high of only 69-degrees in Tucson. That would be the coolest high temperatures we’ve seen since last March.

Under a clear sky Monday night, expect a widespread freeze in the coldest valleys of southeastern Arizona, mainly south and east of Tucson. A Freeze Warning has been issued from midnight through 8 a.m. on Tuesday for several counties, but does not include the Tucson metro area.

A warming trend takes hold on Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man hit, killed on Avra Valley Road while trying to remove dolly from roadway
Doctors warn about unusually high RSV cases in Arizona
Doctors warn about unusually high RSV cases in Arizona
FOX5 Drone shot of the When We Were Young Festival on Las Vegas Blvd.
When We Were Young emo music festival in Las Vegas canceled
An inmate was spotted running down the road in just his boxers after escaping from the Pima...
$5,000 reward offered for ‘armed and dangerous’ inmate who escaped Pima County jail on Thursday
Casey Thornton (left) and Davonte Williams (right) were booked on charges including drug...
Mesa smoke shop owner, employee accused of selling thousands of Fentanyl pills

Latest News

Allie Potter Oct. 23 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool front moving through
This satellite image taken at 10am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Roslyn...
Major Hurricane Roslyn heads for hit on Mexico’s coast
Allie Potter Oct. 22 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Here comes the roller coaster
5-day forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Changes on the way this weekend!