FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First freeze of the season!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Behind the cold front that moved through this morning are the coldest temperatures we have seen in more than 200 days! Highs today will be in the 60s with temperatures tonight dropping below freezing for some. A Freeze Warning has been issued from midnight through 8 a.m. on Tuesday for several counties, but does not include the Tucson metro area. Temperatures start to warm on Tuesday, getting back to average by Wednesday. No rain expected this week.

MONDAY: Sunny and cool with highs in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with temps falling into the low 40s in Tucson. Freeze warning in place for Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee counties.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 80 degrees.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

