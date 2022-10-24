George Strait, Chris Stapleton to kick off summer tour at State Farm Stadium

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenicians will soon get their shot to see the King of Country Music George Strait along with Chris Stapleton, who are scheduled to make an appearance in the West Valley for a limited tour next summer. Little Big Town will join the two as a special guest during the six-city 2023 tour.

The first stop on the tour will be Saturday, May 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

“When I walk through those curtains and see those smiling faces, my feet don’t touch the ground again ‘til I walk back out and get on that bus that got me there. That’s from a song I wrote called ‘I’ll Always Remember You.’ It’s a true statement,” Strait told Billboard of the announcement. “When we talked about doing these six shows next year with Chris, it was a no-brainer for me. I was all in.”

Strait has an unmatched 60 singles during his 30+ year career while Stapleton is an eight-time Grammy-winning artist, with a tour announcement as he wraps up his 2022 “All-American Road Show” tour.

Tour dates:

May 6 - Glendale, Ariz. || State Farm Stadium

June 3 - Milwaukee, Wisc. || American Family Field

June 17 - Seattle, Wash. || Lumen Field

June 24 - Denver, Colo. || Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

July 29 - Nashville, Tenn. || Nissan Stadium

Aug. 5 - Tampa, Fla. || Raymond James Stadium

When can I get my tickets?

American Express cardholders can access pre-sale tickets at Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. Tickets to all shows go on sale tp the public next Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.

