George Strait, Chris Stapleton to kick off summer tour at State Farm Stadium

George Strait and Chris Stapleton are set to perform at Nissan Stadium on July 29, 2023.
George Strait and Chris Stapleton are set to perform at Nissan Stadium on July 29, 2023.(FILE)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:43 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenicians will soon get their shot to see the King of Country Music George Strait along with Chris Stapleton, who are scheduled to make an appearance in the West Valley for a limited tour next summer. Little Big Town will join the two as a special guest during the six-city 2023 tour.

The first stop on the tour will be Saturday, May 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

“When I walk through those curtains and see those smiling faces, my feet don’t touch the ground again ‘til I walk back out and get on that bus that got me there. That’s from a song I wrote called ‘I’ll Always Remember You.’ It’s a true statement,” Strait told Billboard of the announcement. “When we talked about doing these six shows next year with Chris, it was a no-brainer for me. I was all in.”

Strait has an unmatched 60 singles during his 30+ year career while Stapleton is an eight-time Grammy-winning artist, with a tour announcement as he wraps up his 2022 “All-American Road Show” tour.

Tour dates:

  • May 6 - Glendale, Ariz. || State Farm Stadium
  • June 3 - Milwaukee, Wisc. || American Family Field
  • June 17 - Seattle, Wash. || Lumen Field
  • June 24 - Denver, Colo. || Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
  • July 29 - Nashville, Tenn. || Nissan Stadium
  • Aug. 5 - Tampa, Fla. || Raymond James Stadium

When can I get my tickets?

American Express cardholders can access pre-sale tickets at Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. Tickets to all shows go on sale tp the public next Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.

For more information, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

