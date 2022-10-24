Hundreds at University of Arizona now trained to help with mental health emergencies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In southern Arizona and across the country there’s a new push to talk about mental health, especially on college campuses.

More than 300 resident advisors and community managers at the University of Arizona are close to finishing up mental health first aid training as part of a new course.

The university is working with a group called LDC Wellbeing to train hundreds of resident advisors and community managers on how to deal with a mental health crisis.

Mental Health First Aid is a three-year certification course. It consists of two hours of self-paced pre-work followed by six hours of in-person and virtual instruction.

Organizers said it’s similar to first aid as this course teaches people how to give support initially until professional help can be called in.

The hope is for mental health to be talked about more, to make sure people are okay.

“There’s such a stigma around even talking about mental health period,” licensed professional counselor and mental health first aid teacher Kandy Hirsch said. “And we want to break that stigma and that’s the whole reason we’re doing this so that people will feel more comfortable.”

By the beginning of November, hundreds of people in this first course will be on campus fully trained to help spot and help someone who may be going through a mental health crisis.

Hirsch adds that they hope to be able to have more classes like this throughout the country and at the University of Arizona.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.