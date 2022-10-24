Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

One dead in apartment fire on Pantano Road

(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on Tucson’s east side on Sunday, Oct. 23.

According to Tucson firefighters, crews were called shortly after 3 p.m. to the Overlook Apartments, in the 1800 block of South Pantano Road.

Once crews arrived, they said, they saw smoke coming from an apartment on the first floor.

Firefighters went inside and put out the fire in a bedroom and bathroom, and nearby apartments were evacuated.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes.

While searching the apartment, crews found a man’s body between a bed and a closet. The victim was pronounced dea at the scene.

On Monday, firefighters were working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front brings freeze warning, possible snow
Crash closes part of River Road
FOX5 Drone shot of the When We Were Young Festival on Las Vegas Blvd.
When We Were Young emo music festival in Las Vegas canceled
FILE PHOTO - Authorities say the couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide...
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead
Doctors warn about unusually high RSV cases in Arizona
Doctors warn about unusually high RSV cases in Arizona

Latest News

The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
Police tape.
Crash closes road, injures driver on Grant, Oracle
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Kanye West dropped by talent agency, documentary on him scrapped