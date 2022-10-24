One dead in apartment fire on Pantano Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on Tucson’s east side on Sunday, Oct. 23.

According to Tucson firefighters, crews were called shortly after 3 p.m. to the Overlook Apartments, in the 1800 block of South Pantano Road.

Once crews arrived, they said, they saw smoke coming from an apartment on the first floor.

Firefighters went inside and put out the fire in a bedroom and bathroom, and nearby apartments were evacuated.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes.

While searching the apartment, crews found a man’s body between a bed and a closet. The victim was pronounced dea at the scene.

On Monday, firefighters were working to determine the cause of the fire.

