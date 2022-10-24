Pedestrian hit, killed on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One woman died after she was hit by a car on Tucson’s south side early Saturday, Oct. 22.

First responders were called to Country Club Road and Transcon Way, where they found the victim and tried to perform life-saving measures. Ultimately, she died at the scene.

The victim has since been identified as 26-year-old Zuralys Castro.

Detectives determined that Castro had been walking in the road when she was hit by a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Castro had not been on a crosswalk and there was no street lighting in the area.

The driver of the Trailblazer stayed at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement, who determined they were not impaired at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. As of Sunday, no arrests or citations had been made.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.