Phoenix Suns to host 90s-theme night for team’s 30th anniversary

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Suns are hosting a series of 90s-themed nights to honor its 30th-anniversary, which launched in time for the ‘92-’93 celebration

It starts Tuesday night and in all, there will be 12 throwback nights throughout the upcoming 22-23 season with the first coming Tuesday. The Suns will go up against the Golden State Warriors at the Footprint Center. There will be 90s arcade games and a fan photo wall as well as various featured DJs spinning your favorite 90s hits. Three-time NBA All-Star and Suns legend Kevin Johnson will be there to meet fans!

A future reunion night of the 92-93 roster is planned for a future date during the season. If you’re looking for some original Suns swag, the team shop has dropped various throwback jerseys, t-shirts, and more. Click here to check them out!

Tickets for 90′s Nights and all Suns home games can be purchased at Suns.com/Tix.

Full list of 90′s Nights dates:

Oct. 25 vs GSW, presented by Fry’s Food Stores

Oct. 28 vs NOP

Nov 26 vs UTA

Nov 30 vs CHI, presented by Fry’s Food Stores

Dec 7 vs BOS

Dec 19 vs LAL

Dec 23 vs MEM, presented by Fry’s Food Stores

Jan 21, 2023 vs IND

Feb 16, 2023 vs LAC, presented by Fry’s Food Stores

Mar 11, 2023 vs SAC

Mar 25, 2023 vs PHI

Mar 31, 2023 vs DEN

