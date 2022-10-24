Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Phoenix Suns to host 90s-theme night for team’s 30th anniversary

In all, there will be 12 throwback nights throughout the upcoming 22-23 season with the first...
In all, there will be 12 throwback nights throughout the upcoming 22-23 season with the first to come on Tuesday.(Phoenix Suns)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:39 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Suns are hosting a series of 90s-themed nights to honor its 30th-anniversary, which launched in time for the ‘92-’93 celebration

It starts Tuesday night and in all, there will be 12 throwback nights throughout the upcoming 22-23 season with the first coming Tuesday. The Suns will go up against the Golden State Warriors at the Footprint Center. There will be 90s arcade games and a fan photo wall as well as various featured DJs spinning your favorite 90s hits. Three-time NBA All-Star and Suns legend Kevin Johnson will be there to meet fans!

TRENDING: “Will and Grace” star Leslie Jordan has died at age 67

A future reunion night of the 92-93 roster is planned for a future date during the season. If you’re looking for some original Suns swag, the team shop has dropped various throwback jerseys, t-shirts, and more. Click here to check them out!

Tickets for 90′s Nights and all Suns home games can be purchased at Suns.com/Tix.

Full list of 90′s Nights dates:

  • Oct. 25 vs GSW, presented by Fry’s Food Stores
  • Oct. 28 vs NOP
  • Nov 26 vs UTA
  • Nov 30 vs CHI, presented by Fry’s Food Stores
  • Dec 7 vs BOS
  • Dec 19 vs LAL
  • Dec 23 vs MEM, presented by Fry’s Food Stores
  • Jan 21, 2023 vs IND
  • Feb 16, 2023 vs LAC, presented by Fry’s Food Stores
  • Mar 11, 2023 vs SAC
  • Mar 25, 2023 vs PHI
  • Mar 31, 2023 vs DEN

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front brings freeze warning, possible snow
Crash closes part of River Road
FOX5 Drone shot of the When We Were Young Festival on Las Vegas Blvd.
When We Were Young emo music festival in Las Vegas canceled
FILE PHOTO - Authorities say the couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide...
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead
Doctors warn about unusually high RSV cases in Arizona
Doctors warn about unusually high RSV cases in Arizona

Latest News

You’ll find the classic 1992-1993 Suns’ jerseys on sale in the team shop.
Phoenix Suns bringing new merch, food options to Footprint Center
Jeffrey Marcussen was sentenced to one year in jail and three years supervised probation with...
Former Suns ticket manager sentenced in fraud scheme
FILE - Former NBA basketball player Dikembe Mutombo laughs during a news conference announcing...
Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor
FILE - Orlando Magic's Ben Gordon in action during an NBA basketball game against the...
Ex-NBA player Ben Gordon charged with assaulting son, police