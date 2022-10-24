Advertise
Tucson service dog organization gets new home after months of uncertainty

By Mikala Novitsky
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:48 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson service dog organization, has a new home after months of being in jeopardy.

Rainbow Service Dogs has served hundreds of veterans and families in our community.

For months, the organization’s founder was at risk of losing her home and the place the organization operates out of because the landlord was looking to sell.

Rainbow Service Dogs has been trying to raise money for a new home for months. The community rallied behind them and they were able to find this new place just in the nick of time.

″I was really scared about where we were going to be. I kept saying, ‘It’s in God’s hands.’ Literally, that’s what it came down to in that last week that we found this house, and everything fell into place,” said Rainbow Service Dogs founder Kelley Fecteau.

It’s a prayer answered.

Fecteau and her clients are finally able to feel at home again.

“I didn’t know if we were going to be always out, meeting in stores instead because I think that would’ve been the other option. But I’m glad she’s got a place. It’s relief,” said Jamie Macklin, a client and military veteran.

Now Fecteau and a lot of her clients are working to turn the new house into a home. They helped with the move and now they’re helping with improvements.

“We’re all just trying to help Kelley on it and get it where it needs to be so that business can start thriving again,” said Erika Chiazzese, who is also a client and veteran. “A home is a shell. Anywhere you go, you still have the same energy, you just have to bring it.”

It’s a new place, but the mission is still the same. Connecting those in need with service dogs.

The new home is bigger than the last one and they’ve been able to take on new clients and add new programs.

″I’m really feeling at peace here,” Fecteau said. “The energy here is a lot different. I thought the other place had it, but coming in here, we’ve made it ours.”

There are still some repairs they’re wanting to make to the house and to the van they use to transport clients.

You can learn more about the organization HERE and how to donate HERE.

