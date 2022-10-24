Woman, 28 dogs dead after house fire in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An elderly woman and 28 dogs are dead after a house caught on fire in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, around 12:45 p.m., Phoenix fire officials responded to the report of a house fire near 39th Ave and Bell Road. Firefighters rescued an 86-year-old woman from home and took her to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Phoenix police investigators say an estimated 37 dogs were found in the home, many of them inside metal cages.

Firefighters were able to save nine dogs and took them to the humane society for care. The rest of the 28 dogs didn’t make it. Fire officials still investigating to find out what caused the fire.

