Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Death investigation underway after man found unconscious in grain bin elevator

The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) – Emergency crews in Illinois fought to rescue an unconscious man trapped in a grain bin elevator Tuesday morning.

Rescue teams were called around 8 a.m. to ADM Grain in Seward.

The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

No information on the man’s identity has been released.

An investigation into the man’s death is underway.

Copyright 2022 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front brings freeze warning, possible snow
George Strait and Chris Stapleton are set to perform at Nissan Stadium on July 29, 2023.
George Strait, Chris Stapleton to kick off summer tour at State Farm Stadium
One dead in apartment fire on Pantano Road
Man dies days after wreck on Tucson’s east side
The group has been stuck underground since Sunday.
5 people rescued after underground elevator breaks at Grand Canyon Caverns

Latest News

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says his government will earn the nation's trust.
Rishi Sunak takes over as UK prime minister amid economic crisis
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Russian court rejects Brittney Griner’s appeal of prison sentence
For those battling credit card debt, a call to your credit company could help lower your bills
Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Virginia psychiatric hospital taken into custody
The group has been stuck underground since Sunday.
5 people rescued after underground elevator breaks at Grand Canyon Caverns