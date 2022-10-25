Emergency calls for domestic violence soared during pandemic; what’s being done now

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Advocates, survivors and organizations have been teaming up to raise awareness about the signs of domestic abuse and ways to stop it.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month.

According to research done by the University of Arizona, in 2020 and 2021 Tucson police logged nearly 42,000 responses for reports of domestic violence.

Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse is working to lower that number and provide help for those who need it. Their CEO Ed Sakwa says he doesn’t want October to be the only time that domestic violence awareness is talked about.

“We’ve got to make sure that we as a community have decided that our discomfort is less important than people’s safety,” Sakwa said.

He added the end goal of Emerge! is to eventually put itself out of business because there’s no one else to help.

Emerge’s 2021 report can be seen HERE. There were 7,090 calls made to the 24/7 hotline. That’s almost 22 every day.

That number is up over 11% from 2020 and up over 17% from 2019.

During that time, Emerge! has helped 5,043 people, which is also an increase.

The pandemic is the reason for this increase.

“While a lot of us retreated into our homes during the pandemic to stay safe from the virus, people in domestic violence situations were actually closing their doors and locking in the thing that was most dangerous to them, which was their abusive partner,” Sakwa said.

Emerge! has many different resources for people including different support services for unique situations people might be in.

They are also working on services for kids who might grow up in violent households and work on getting them the help they need as well.

