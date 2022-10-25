Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny skies and mild temps!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, October 25th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:05 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a cold start to your Tuesday, temperatures are going to start to warm this afternoon! Highs will be getting back to average by Wednesday. No rain expected this week, just lots of sunshine!

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, October 25th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First freeze of the season for some!
