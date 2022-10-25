FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny skies and mild temps!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a cold start to your Tuesday, temperatures are going to start to warm this afternoon! Highs will be getting back to average by Wednesday. No rain expected this week, just lots of sunshine!

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.