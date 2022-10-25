Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

How to prepare your pipes ahead of freezing temps

How to prepare your pipes ahead of freezing temps
How to prepare your pipes ahead of freezing temps(MGN ONLINE)
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:57 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A freeze warning in effect for parts of southern Arizona overnight Monday, Oct. 24.

Even though Tucson is not in freezing territory yet, Charles Zimmerman, Plumbing Sales Manager at Strongbuilt Plumbing, Air and Solar said people need to start preparing their pipes now for the hard freeze.

He said it can be as easy as buying a foam wrap from your local hardware store. It’s a lot cheaper than what you’ll have to spend if your pipes burst.

“A general repair can cost anywhere between $1,500 to $2,500 at the site of the home,” Zimmerman said.

If flooding is involved, Zimmerman said you could pay up to $50,000 in extreme cases. He said wrapping your pipes now will save you a lot of trouble and money in the coming months.

“Be smart about it. If it’s cold and it’s medal, it can crack, it can break, it can burst and it can freeze. Anything that can freeze outside, you want to make sure things are covered,” said Zimmerman.

Another thing you can do ahead of the cold months, figure out where your water meter is and know how to turn it off. Sometimes it can be on your neighbor’s property, so if you’re not sure, ask around before your home is covered in water.

“Normally it’s in the middle of the night. It’s never when it’s convenient and lots of times when people go to turn their faucet off in the morning, they don’t realize it. Pipes burst, and then it’s squirting everywhere,” Zimmerman said. “When it does thaw out, then they have the problem, because water is squirting everywhere. And then they’re in a panic and they have to go turn their water off at the meter.”

If you don’t have a foam wrap ahead of the freeze, you can secure a towel or trash bag around your pipes in the mean time. Zimmerman said anything works that will keep your pipes covered.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front brings freeze warning, possible snow
Crash closes part of River Road
George Strait and Chris Stapleton are set to perform at Nissan Stadium on July 29, 2023.
George Strait, Chris Stapleton to kick off summer tour at State Farm Stadium
FOX5 Drone shot of the When We Were Young Festival on Las Vegas Blvd.
When We Were Young emo music festival in Las Vegas canceled
FILE PHOTO - Authorities say the couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide...
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead

Latest News

Man dies days after wreck on Tucson’s east side
Nationwide proponents of hand counting have broadly described the old-school method as a way to...
Cochise County Board of Supervisors votes 2-1 in favor of ballot hand count
An elderly woman and over 25 dogs are dead after a house caught on fire in north Phoenix...
Woman, 31 dogs dead after house fire in north Phoenix
Micaela Machado's sons help stack sustainable bricks
Hemp homes: cooler, safer building could be in Arizona’s future