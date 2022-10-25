How to prepare your pipes ahead of freezing temps

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A freeze warning in effect for parts of southern Arizona overnight Monday, Oct. 24.

Even though Tucson is not in freezing territory yet, Charles Zimmerman, Plumbing Sales Manager at Strongbuilt Plumbing, Air and Solar said people need to start preparing their pipes now for the hard freeze.

He said it can be as easy as buying a foam wrap from your local hardware store. It’s a lot cheaper than what you’ll have to spend if your pipes burst.

“A general repair can cost anywhere between $1,500 to $2,500 at the site of the home,” Zimmerman said.

If flooding is involved, Zimmerman said you could pay up to $50,000 in extreme cases. He said wrapping your pipes now will save you a lot of trouble and money in the coming months.

“Be smart about it. If it’s cold and it’s medal, it can crack, it can break, it can burst and it can freeze. Anything that can freeze outside, you want to make sure things are covered,” said Zimmerman.

Another thing you can do ahead of the cold months, figure out where your water meter is and know how to turn it off. Sometimes it can be on your neighbor’s property, so if you’re not sure, ask around before your home is covered in water.

“Normally it’s in the middle of the night. It’s never when it’s convenient and lots of times when people go to turn their faucet off in the morning, they don’t realize it. Pipes burst, and then it’s squirting everywhere,” Zimmerman said. “When it does thaw out, then they have the problem, because water is squirting everywhere. And then they’re in a panic and they have to go turn their water off at the meter.”

If you don’t have a foam wrap ahead of the freeze, you can secure a towel or trash bag around your pipes in the mean time. Zimmerman said anything works that will keep your pipes covered.

