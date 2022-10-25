Interim complaint: Son’s statement, father’s texts tell two different stories of fatal Picture Rocks shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies have released records of the case of a man who allegedly shot and killed his father in Picture Rocks earlier this month.

30-year-old Nicholas Ocskai has been charged with second-degree murder and was booked into the Pima County Jail.

According to the interim complaint, Osckai and his father, Howard, Osckai, got into a physical fight at their home and the elder Ocskai pulled out a gun and pointed it at his son. The two men then separated and both went to different locations on the property.

Nicholas Ocskai reportedly told police his father came into the trailer he was in and another fight broke out, during which his father put him into a chokehold and began strangling him until he couldn’t breathe for a few seconds. Howard Osckai also allegedly poked him in the stomach once or twice with his cane.

Nicholas Ocskai had a homemade “black pipe shotgun” nearby, he told officers, and his father grabbed the gun and threw pieces of it outside of the trailer.

The two men separated again and Nicholas Ocskai went outside to gather the pieces. According to Ocskai, the gun went off while he was piecing it back together and struck his father in the torso.

Ocksai described the gun as being two pieces of a metal pipe with a metal end cap containing a nail. The gun is fired by loading a shotgun shell into the end cap piece and inserting the tube, or the barrel, and sliding the piece quickly against the other end, causing the primer of the shotgun shell to strike the nail.

Howard Ocskai was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., police records state, Howard Ocskai texted his wife to tell her he was “okay” and hadn’t filed a police report. In the message, he wrote that his son had shoved him, put his hands around his neck and had been banging on the home with a “metal pipe weapon thing.”

Howard Ocskai then told his wife he had been trying to settle an altercation between his son and his girlfriend and told them to separate from each other. Ocskai wrote that he had never touched his son and indicated he wasn’t welcome back on his property.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department got a 911 call to report the shooting at 5:35 p.m.

Though Nicholas Ocskai did not fear for his life, deputies said, he felt the need to piece his homemade shotgun back together immediately after a physical altercation with his father. Because of this, deputies said, it shows that he recklessly acted in a way that created a “grave risk” and ultimately ended his father’s life.

This is the third parricide that has taken place within the past month in the Tucson area.

On Oct. 3, Nicholas Salisbury was charged with killing his mother, Deborah Williams.

George Valles was charged in the beating death of his mother, Carmen Ruiz, on Oct. 6.

