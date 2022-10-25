Man dies days after wreck on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has died after he was involved in a wreck between two cars on Tuesday evening, Oct. 18.

Tucson police said they were called around 6:30 p.m. to the area near Wilmot Road and Grant Road in response to a crash between a blue 2018 Subaru Impreza and a black 2009 BMW 335i.

A passenger in Subaru’s was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital was serious injuries, though they are expected to recover.

The BMW driver was taken to Banner UMC with minor injuries.

Detectives said the Subaru was headed west on Grant Road and had tried to turn left onto Wilmot Road when it was hit by the BMW, headed east on Grant Road.

Officers determined the BMW’s driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, authorities were notified that the driver of the Subaru, 29-year-old Joshua Robert John Skattum, died in the hospital from the injuries he sustained in the wreck.

The investigation is ongoing. As of Monday, no arrests or citations had been made.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.