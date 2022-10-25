No children injured in crash involving school bus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A school bus carrying “an unknown number” of children was involved in a crash with two other vehicles Tuesday morning, Oct. 25.

None of the children were injured, but at least one occupant of the other vehicles suffered minor injuries, according to the Tucson Police Department.

The crash happened near I-10 and Houghton Road.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.