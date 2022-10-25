Advertise
Police ask for help locating missing Oro Valley man

Richard Wilson
Richard Wilson(Oro Valley Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

According to the Oro Valley Police Department, 83-year-old Richard Wilson may be in the area of E. Palisades Road and North First Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a purple shirt and red pajama pants.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to please call 911.

