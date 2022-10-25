Advertise
Teen facing manslaughter charges after shooting, killing woman near Superstition Springs Mall

Police say a woman is dead after a teen boy accidentally shot and killed her in the parking lot of Superstition Springs Mall in Mesa on Monday afternoon.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a woman is dead after a teenage boy shot and killed her near the parking lot of Superstition Springs Mall in Mesa on Monday afternoon. The teen is now facing manslaughter charges.

Three people were inside a car heading into the mall lot near the U.S. 60 and Power Road when a 16-year-old boy was playing around with a gun in the back seat. Police say the gun went off, hitting the 20-year-old woman, Elena Hernandez. sitting in the front seat. She was taken to the hospital but later died. Officers didn’t say if the third person inside the car was hurt.

TRENDING: Troopers: Wrong-way drunk driver was 2x over the legal limit when arrested on Loop 202 in Mesa

Police took the boy into custody and confirmed that he is facing manslaughter charges including possession of a firearm, evidence tampering, and unlawful discharge of a firearm. His name is not being released because he is a minor. It is now up to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to determine whether the formal charges will be filed. The investigation is ongoing.

The accidental shooting happened in the parking lot of the mall on Monday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)

