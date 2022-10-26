Advertise
Border Patrol rescues 32 migrants locked in box truck

Border Patrol agents rescued 32 people from a box truck outside of Tucson on Monday, Oct. 24.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:38 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Border Patrol agents assigned to the Tucson Sector rescued 32 migrants concealed in a box truck, following a pursuit that started in Tucson Monday, Oct. 24.

The incident started shortly after 6 p.m. when agents attempted to stop the truck near the I-10 Frontage Road and Grant Road intersection. The truck did not stop and sped west out of the city.

The truck came to a stop on a rural road southwest of Tucson, where its driver and front-seat passenger abandoned the truck and fled into the desert. Inside the truck agents discovered 32 people in the cargo compartment.

The undocumented migrants included 31 men and one unaccompanied juvenile from Mexico and Guatemala. All were transported to Tucson for processing.

Neither suspected smuggler was found.

