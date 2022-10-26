Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

‘Don’t lose hope’: Wife gets wedding ring back after losing it down the drain

A woman in Connecticut got a surprise of a lifetime with the return of her lost wedding ring. (Source: WFSB)
By Christian Colón and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:37 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A Connecticut woman says her wedding ring was somehow found days after losing it down the drain.

Deanna Crooks told WFSB that she was in Hartford over the weekend when she decided to take her wedding ring off to sanitize her hands. But that’s when her happiness went down the drain.

“Just suffice to say my nickname growing up was ‘butterfingers,’” Crooks said.

It’s a nickname that made a comeback over the weekend when she was with her husband, Chris Francis, meeting a real estate client.

“She opened the door, and all I heard was, ‘oh my God,’ and she said, ‘my ring fell,’” Francis said.

Crooks said her ring literally went down the drain.

“I lost my appetite. I love food. So, for me not to eat, it’s a huge deal,” Crooks said.

However, her husband didn’t lose hope. He called water utility services, and they came out the next day to check the home.

“Don’t lose hope when you think you lost something. The goodness of people still exists,” Francis said.

The water utility services team broke the news to Francis about them finding his wife’s wedding ring. They formed a plan to surprise Francis at work, with them personally delivering it.

“I couldn’t do more than hug him. I was speechless,” Francis said.

She now promises not to take off her ring again.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Man dies days after wreck on Tucson’s east side
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front brings freeze warning, possible snow
Pima County Jail Escape: Sheriff says dangerous inmate “outsmarted the system”
Pima County Jail Escape: Sheriff says dangerous inmate “outsmarted the system”

Latest News

FILE - Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate for Georgia, speaks at a primary...
Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser
Election officials recommend that voters fill out and mail their ballots no later than Nov. 1...
Friday is deadline to request ballot by mail for November election
Joined by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Rohit Chopra, left, and Federal Trade...
With Americans feeling pinched, Biden targets ‘junk fees’
A map shows the contested part of Ukraine. (Source: CNN)
Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills as Ukraine villages pounded