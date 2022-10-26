Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: a week of beautiful weather!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, October 26th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:16 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A ridge of high pressure building in quickly warms us to the low 80s Wednesday. A system passing to our north will take temps back down to the upper 70s with breezy winds Thursday. Still on track for low 80s this weekend. Increasing clouds Sunday and Monday with a high of 80 degrees for Halloween. Staying dry.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

HALLOWEEN: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Man dies days after wreck on Tucson’s east side
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front brings freeze warning, possible snow
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, October 26th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, October 26th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly mornings, warm afternoons
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2022
Pima County working to save road with pilot erosion stalling project
Pima County working to save road with pilot erosion stalling project