Here are the Halloween events happening around Tucson

(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The following Halloween events are taking place this week:

The Séance Experience is returning to the Hotel Congress at varying times from Thursday, Oct. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 30. The seances are held on the only room not destroyed by the famous “Dillinger Fire” in 1934. For more information, click here.

Oro Valley’s National Night Out and Safe Treats is set for 6p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct, 28 a the Walmart on Tangerine.

Bashas’ Halloween Celebration is on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 40 locations throughout the state. Kids are invited to show off their Halloween costumes for the chance to win a prize at 1 p.m. All trick-or-treaters get a free mini-cookie and apple juice. Customers can also purchase a cake or a cookie and decorate them in the store.

The Pima Air and Space Museum’s Night of Fright is set for Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and features trick-or-treating, inflatables, a rock wall and other activities. For more information, click here.

Spooktacular Science! is hosted by the Flandrau Science Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Kids who attend can participate in a variety of Halloween-themed science experiments.

The Pima Animal Care Center is hosting the “Halloween Spell-tacular” from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 30. at the shelter at 4000 North Silverbell Road.

To submit more Halloween or fall events, send us an email at desk@kold.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

