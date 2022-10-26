OPCS set for groundbreaking on new location to help homeless

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More help is coming for people living on Tucson’s streets as Old Pueblo Community Services is getting ready to break ground on its new Center for Housing First building.

The groundbreaking is Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5-7 p.m. and OPCS representatives expect the facility to help 40% more households.

Before that can happen, the building at 2323 S. Park Avenue will undergo major renovations as it transforms into OPCS’s new home.

The site will be where case managers work directly with people for housing as well as where people in the building go into the washes and camps to help those who are homeless.

Those who want help will all be welcome to come for the help they need.

OPCS aims to help get more people into forever homes by centralizing all of its resources at this support center.

CEO Tom Litwicki says OPCS helps about 600 people each year.

“We don’t run large shelters, instead we go out into the community and reach out to those who are most vulnerable because most of those folks can’t get into regular shelters,” Litwicki says. “We’re out there in the community working with those folks and helping them into permanent housing.”

Around Tucson, OPCS has 11 locations with over 150 beds for people who need help.

This new building will be where everything starts, then people get placed into a low-barrier shelter until they can get a permanent home.

The hope is for the building to be completed by summer of 2023.

