Police investigating burglary at Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office

Police confirm Katie Hobbs' campaign office was burglarized.
Police confirm Katie Hobbs' campaign office was burglarized.
By Morgan Loew and Cody Lillich
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:56 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Detectives are looking into a burglary at gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office, Phoenix Police confirm to Arizona’s Family. Police said they responded at 2 p.m. Tuesday to a commercial burglary north of downtown Phoenix. Sgt. Brian Bower said items were taken from the property “sometime during the night” but didn’t go into detail about what was stolen.

No suspects have been identified but police said they are reviewing all security cameras to try and identify the person involved. Hobbs, the Democratic nominee, is in a close race against Republican Kari Lake for Arizona governor.

The Hobbs campaign confirms the burglary report and said one person was caught on camera and can be seen clearly walking up to the office door.

