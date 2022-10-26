Police respond to report of stabbing incident, arrest one suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a report of a stabbing incident near Prince and Oracle roads late on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

According to police, the incident involved multiple victims, but no additional information was provided.

Police say arriving officers were informed by a construction crew that they saw several people running away from the scene, headed west on Thurber Road.

A K-9 and an officer led a search of the area and found the suspect hiding under a tree.

No additional information was immediately available.

