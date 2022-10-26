State threatens to file suit against Cochise County for approving a hand count of ballots

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Secretary of State’s office under Katie Hobbs, has warned Cochise County not to go ahead with its planned hand count of all the ballots cast in the 2022 general election.

The county board voted 2-1 to conduct a hand count of the ballots despite being warned by the Cochise County Attorney that the action is illegal and he will not represent them, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby, both Republicans, if the state files a legal action.

The vote came after four hours of testimony by the community on both sides of the issue.

The state gave the county until 5 p.m., Wednesday, October 26 to rescind the decision or face a suit.

It appears the board members are at least considering to defy the state’s order. One of the items on the agenda of a meeting called at 1 p.m. on the Oct. 26, just hours before the deadline, the board will discuss hiring outside counsel to defend the two members.

The other agenda item is to discuss the state’s letter.

“There is nothing in the law that would permit them to do the full hand count of all the ballots,” said Allie Bones, the deputy Secretary of State. “You cannot do what you want to do.”

The state has strict rules governing elections which cannot be ignored.

“We have a very descriptive law and procedures when it comes to election’s administration,” Bones said. “And those things have to be followed.”

Some in Cochise County say they want a hand count to ensure its system is reliable and free from fraud. There has never been any evidence of widespread fraud.

It took the county four hours to run through the call to the audience, so many people wanted to speak and they took both sides.

“If you’ve been told by the county attorney and the secretary of state that what you’re trying to do is illegal and you proceed to do it anyway, and then you get sued for it,” one opponent said. “Are you going to do what Donald Trump does and call it a hoax and a witch hunt.”

But supporters had their say as well.

“They obviously think something is wrong with these machines.” a supporter said. “Let’s do the hand count in Cochise County and put the matter to rest once and for all.”

And to add fuel to the fire, Republican candidate for Governor Kari Lake called for all counties to follow Cochise County’s lead. But the state says that’s not possible.

“It is not authorized in the law to do a full hand count of all the ballots in all the contests,” Bones said.

The states says there are laws and mechanisms in place to do a hand count audit of specific races to make sure the equipment functioned properly.

The county was told there were 150 volunteers, mostly Republicans, who are ready to count the ballots. Still, there are 31 separate races and propositions on each ballot and each would have to be counted separately. The time it would take is astronomical.

And there’s also arguments that hand counts are not always accurate.

“People are untrained, and don’t have experience looking at these things,” Bones said. “Those bubbles are going to start to blur and human error is just going to be part of any hand count of this scale.”

There’s also concern that the hand count could spill over into the election itself and end up like the Cyber Ninjas fiasco following the 2020 Presidential election which did not follow state law.

“Everyone in elections can agree, that what the Cyber Ninjas conducted did not fall within those parameters,” Bones said.

