Tucson man arrested after incident involving police vehicle in Tombstone

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man was arrested after he allegedly hit a police vehicle in Tombstone on Saturday, Oct. 22.

47-year-old James Feeser was traveling north on Highway 80 near Milepost 312 when he struck the police vehicle.

A Sierra Vista police officer working a saturation detail by the Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force during Helldorado Days was conducting a traffic stop at about 12:23 a.m. when the crash happened. The marked police vehicle had its lights activated. The officer was not injured in the incident.

Feeser allegedly continued north in his vehicle without stopping.

A deputy with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office later stopped Feeser on Highway 80 in St. David. Feeser was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Cochise County Jail for aggravated assault on a peace officer and for leaving the scene of an accident. Impairment was suspected in this incident and a blood draw was completed.

The detail, performed by the Sierra Vista Police Department and Tombstone Marshal’s Office, resulted in 10 traffic stops or contacts, one civil speed citation, nine warnings or repair orders and one aggravated assault felony arrest.

