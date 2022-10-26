Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Tucson man arrested after incident involving police vehicle in Tombstone

James Feeser
James Feeser(Sierra Vista Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man was arrested after he allegedly hit a police vehicle in Tombstone on Saturday, Oct. 22.

47-year-old James Feeser was traveling north on Highway 80 near Milepost 312 when he struck the police vehicle.

A Sierra Vista police officer working a saturation detail by the Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force during Helldorado Days was conducting a traffic stop at about 12:23 a.m. when the crash happened. The marked police vehicle had its lights activated. The officer was not injured in the incident.

Feeser allegedly continued north in his vehicle without stopping.

A deputy with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office later stopped Feeser on Highway 80 in St. David. Feeser was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Cochise County Jail for aggravated assault on a peace officer and for leaving the scene of an accident. Impairment was suspected in this incident and a blood draw was completed.

The detail, performed by the Sierra Vista Police Department and Tombstone Marshal’s Office, resulted in 10 traffic stops or contacts, one civil speed citation, nine warnings or repair orders and one aggravated assault felony arrest.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Man dies days after wreck on Tucson’s east side
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front brings freeze warning, possible snow
Pima County Jail Escape: Sheriff says dangerous inmate “outsmarted the system”
Pima County Jail Escape: Sheriff says dangerous inmate “outsmarted the system”

Latest News

Border Patrol agents rescued 32 people from a box truck outside of Tucson on Monday, Oct. 24.
Border Patrol rescues 32 migrants locked in box truck
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
The Biden administration is making the grants available as part of a wider effort to accelerate...
Government awarding $1 billion to schools for electric buses
Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade