Broadway Improvement Project, Sunshine Mile ready for the public

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Broadway Improvement Project is just about done and it includes The Sunshine Mile, a stretch of Broadway Boulevard from Country Club Road to Euclid Avenue.

This has been years in the making but now Rio Nuevo and the city of Tucson say they’re ready to unveil the revitalized Sunshine Mile.

The two-mile-long improvement project includes six new travel lanes, landscaped medians, bike lanes, sidewalks and bus pullouts.

There’s also a new underground storm drain system.

“We are going to make Broadway a destination. We are going to revitalize Broadway to the point where you can come here and listen to live music, you can visit a great restaurant, you can see entertainment,” Rio Nuevo board member Edmund Marquez said. “Obviously there will be office space, there will be services from barber shops to nail salons etc. ... It’ll be really beautiful as we get going.”

Even though city leaders gathered Thursday morning, Oct. 27, to celebrate the project, there are still areas that are waiting to be revitalized, including the Sol Lot Plaza and the Fremont Block.

