Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Cochise County authorities searching for missing teen

Hailey Lineberry
Hailey Lineberry(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:08 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a teenage girl who, they believe, ran away on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

17-year-old Hailey Lineberry was reported missing shortly before 1 p.m. from the Sierra Vista area.

Lineberry is described as 5′10″ tall and having shoulder-length brown hair. She typically wears bracelets on her wrists and ankles.

Deputies believe Lineberry is still in the Sierra Vista area and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 520-803-3550.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Pima County Jail Escape: Sheriff says dangerous inmate “outsmarted the system”
Pima County Jail Escape: Sheriff says dangerous inmate “outsmarted the system”
Man dies days after wreck on Tucson’s east side
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Community speaks out at Amphi School Board Meeting after 6 football players were kicked off the...
Community speaks out at Amphi School Board Meeting after 6 football players were kicked off the team for attending a party with alcohol present

Latest News

Sketchers says they escorted rapper Ye from their Los Angeles building after he showed up...
Kanye West escorted out of Skechers office after showing up unannounced
Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
Three inflatable Halloween decorations stolen from Tucson family's front yard.
Two men caught on camera stealing Halloween decorations from Tucson family
Surveillance video shows a possible suspect walking through the office.
Police investigating burglary at Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office