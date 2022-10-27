Cochise County authorities searching for missing teen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a teenage girl who, they believe, ran away on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

17-year-old Hailey Lineberry was reported missing shortly before 1 p.m. from the Sierra Vista area.

Lineberry is described as 5′10″ tall and having shoulder-length brown hair. She typically wears bracelets on her wrists and ankles.

Deputies believe Lineberry is still in the Sierra Vista area and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 520-803-3550.

