Domestic violence round up ends with dozens of arrests

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nearly 40 people have been arrested over the past few days on outstanding domestic violence warrants.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Wednesday, Oct. 26, Pima County sheriff’s deputies conducted a domestic violence warrant roundup to locate and arrest those with domestic violence warrants in he area.

The operation took 20 hours and was assisted by the Pima County Attorney’s Office, Pima County Adult Probation, Sahuarita Police Department, University of Arizona Police Department and South Tucson Police Department.

A total of 37 people were arrested.

Authorities checked nearly 200 locations, served 58 domestic violence warrants and served 15 other warrants.

