Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Domestic violence round up ends with dozens of arrests

(Hawaii News Now)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:42 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nearly 40 people have been arrested over the past few days on outstanding domestic violence warrants.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Wednesday, Oct. 26, Pima County sheriff’s deputies conducted a domestic violence warrant roundup to locate and arrest those with domestic violence warrants in he area.

The operation took 20 hours and was assisted by the Pima County Attorney’s Office, Pima County Adult Probation, Sahuarita Police Department, University of Arizona Police Department and South Tucson Police Department.

A total of 37 people were arrested.

Authorities checked nearly 200 locations, served 58 domestic violence warrants and served 15 other warrants.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Pima County Jail Escape: Sheriff says dangerous inmate “outsmarted the system”
Pima County Jail Escape: Sheriff says dangerous inmate “outsmarted the system”
Man dies days after wreck on Tucson’s east side
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Community speaks out at Amphi School Board Meeting after 6 football players were kicked off the...
Community speaks out at Amphi School Board Meeting after 6 football players were kicked off the team for attending a party with alcohol present

Latest News

Cochise County Board of Supervisors reverses course, agrees to limited ballot hand count
Police confirm Katie Hobbs' campaign office was burglarized.
Police investigating burglary at Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office
FILE - Kelli Ward, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, holds a news conference in Phoenix,...
Arizona GOP leader wins temporary halt to record turnover
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer