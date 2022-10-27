Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: more treat than trick!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, October 27th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:36 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wind picks up Thursday with an area of low pressure passing through the Four Corners area late Wednesday night through Thursday. Strongest wind will be reserved for the upper Gila River Valley area and the White Mountains. Should stay below wind advisory levels. This system will shave a few degrees off Wednesday’s high, down to the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday. High pressure warms southern Arizona back up over the weekend to normal temps (low 80s for eastern Pima). Halloween is looking dry with seasonal temps. Models are hinting at a chance for rain middle to end of next week.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Light breeze.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

HALLOWEEN: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. 20% rain/storm chance.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Pima County Jail Escape: Sheriff says dangerous inmate “outsmarted the system”
Pima County Jail Escape: Sheriff says dangerous inmate “outsmarted the system”
Community speaks out at Amphi School Board Meeting after 6 football players were kicked off the...
Community speaks out at Amphi School Board Meeting after 6 football players were kicked off the team for attending a party with alcohol present
Sierra Vista police are hoping someone can identify the woman who was wearing these glasses...
Police ask for help identifying woman found dead at Sierra Vista crash scene
UPDATE: Two injured in stabbing near Prince, Oracle in Tucson

Latest News

KOLD Forecast
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, October 27th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More treat than trick!
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2022