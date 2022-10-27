FIRST ALERT FORECAST: more treat than trick!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wind picks up Thursday with an area of low pressure passing through the Four Corners area late Wednesday night through Thursday. Strongest wind will be reserved for the upper Gila River Valley area and the White Mountains. Should stay below wind advisory levels. This system will shave a few degrees off Wednesday’s high, down to the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday. High pressure warms southern Arizona back up over the weekend to normal temps (low 80s for eastern Pima). Halloween is looking dry with seasonal temps. Models are hinting at a chance for rain middle to end of next week.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Light breeze.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

HALLOWEEN: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. 20% rain/storm chance.

