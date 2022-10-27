Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Peloton no longer playing Kanye West’s music in class

Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:21 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Peloton has slammed the brakes on Kanye West’s catalog.

The exercise company says it has “indefinitely paused” using music from the controversial rapper who recently made anti-semitic remarks.

Star Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint did not specifically name West, but he said in a YouTube video that he does not support hate speech and that he will not play “that artist” in any more of his classes.

Nearly 2,000 Peloton classes used West’s music before, according to the company’s website.

Those videos will not be taken off the platform, but they won’t be recommended in its algorithms.

A number of other companies have recently cut ties with West, who legally changed his name Ye, because of his statements including Adidas, Foot Locker and Gap.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Pima County Jail Escape: Sheriff says dangerous inmate “outsmarted the system”
Pima County Jail Escape: Sheriff says dangerous inmate “outsmarted the system”
Community speaks out at Amphi School Board Meeting after 6 football players were kicked off the...
Community speaks out at Amphi School Board Meeting after 6 football players were kicked off the team for attending a party with alcohol present
Sierra Vista police are hoping someone can identify the woman who was wearing these glasses...
Police ask for help identifying woman found dead at Sierra Vista crash scene
UPDATE: Two injured in stabbing near Prince, Oracle in Tucson

Latest News

FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Elon Musk buying Twitter to ‘help humanity,’ he says
This image provided by the Random House Group shows the cover of “Spare,” Prince Harry's...
Prince Harry’s memoir, titled ‘Spare,’ to come out Jan. 10
An Amber Alert was issued in Pennsylvania for Zoe Moss, 6. The suspect in the abduction is...
Amber Alert issued in Pennsylvania for missing 6-year-old
Damage can be seen in villages on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Sunday Oct. 23,...
Amid fierce battles, Russia warns it could hit US satellites
The U.S. economy has likely returned to growth after having shrunk in each of the first two...
US economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%