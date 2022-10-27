Advertise
Police: Man hit by car on Tucson’s south side

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after he was hit by a car near the Kino Sports Complex on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Tucson police said they and firefighters were called shortly before 10 p.m. to the 4100 block of South Kino Parkway, where they found a man suffering from serious injuries.

First responders took the man to Banner UMC, where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities are withholding the man’s name until they can notify his next of kin.

Detectives who processed the scene said the man had gone onto the road from a center raised median and was hit by a 2013 Hyundai Sonata that had been headed north in the median lane.

The Sonata’s driver stopped and immediately cooperated with officers and it was determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.

Police have determined that the man stepping into the roadway was a major factor that led to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. As of Thursday, police had made no citations or arrests.

