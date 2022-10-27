Two men caught on camera stealing Halloween decorations from Tucson family

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Halloween is just days away and it’s getting a little spooky for one Tucson family after two men were caught on camera stealing their decorations.

Tucson Police say thefts like this are all too common this time of year.

“They took my stuff, like how can they do that to somebody. No remorse or anything,” said Sonia Bejarano, Tucson Resident.

Instead of ghosts and goblins going bump in the night, Bejarano said it felt like she woke up to a real life nightmare.

“I had several different notifications and I saw at 1:51 AM I had several different notifications and I saw two men walking this way into my yard,” Bejarano said.

On security footage you can see two men walking into Bejarano’s yard, and they spend about 15 minutes undoing the metal ties securing three inflatable Halloween decorations into the ground.

“I don’t have the money to go ahead and buy more,” Bejarano said.

The single mom says it’s a near $200 dollar loss, but it feels like a whole lot more to her family. They had a spooky Mickey Mouse, a unicorn and an “IT” clown.

“You took away from me, you took away from my family, you took away from a 10 year old little girl. She didn’t deserve it. She didn’t do anything to you,” Bejarano said.

The Tucson Police Department says there’s some things you can do to try and stop this from happening. You can place your inflatables on the roof or in a fenced yard. Make sure you weigh them down or attach them to a tree to make them harder to steal. Use motion sensor lights and put up security cameras. Even a dummy camera can be a great deterrent.

“We would like our stuff to be returned, but we know that’s not going to happen. Go work for yours, I did. And If I can do it, you can,” Bejarano said.

A reminder, if you do get anything stolen off your property, you can always call 911 or go to your local police department to make a report. If you have pictures or videos like this case, the police officers can upload them to evidence.com. That helps them identify the suspect.

