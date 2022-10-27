Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Two men caught on camera stealing Halloween decorations from Tucson family

Three inflatable Halloween decorations stolen from Tucson family's front yard.
Three inflatable Halloween decorations stolen from Tucson family's front yard.(Sonia Bejarano)
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:35 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Halloween is just days away and it’s getting a little spooky for one Tucson family after two men were caught on camera stealing their decorations.

Tucson Police say thefts like this are all too common this time of year.

“They took my stuff, like how can they do that to somebody. No remorse or anything,” said Sonia Bejarano, Tucson Resident.

Instead of ghosts and goblins going bump in the night, Bejarano said it felt like she woke up to a real life nightmare.

“I had several different notifications and I saw at 1:51 AM I had several different notifications and I saw two men walking this way into my yard,” Bejarano said.

On security footage you can see two men walking into Bejarano’s yard, and they spend about 15 minutes undoing the metal ties securing three inflatable Halloween decorations into the ground.

“I don’t have the money to go ahead and buy more,” Bejarano said.

The single mom says it’s a near $200 dollar loss, but it feels like a whole lot more to her family. They had a spooky Mickey Mouse, a unicorn and an “IT” clown.

“You took away from me, you took away from my family, you took away from a 10 year old little girl. She didn’t deserve it. She didn’t do anything to you,” Bejarano said.

The Tucson Police Department says there’s some things you can do to try and stop this from happening. You can place your inflatables on the roof or in a fenced yard. Make sure you weigh them down or attach them to a tree to make them harder to steal. Use motion sensor lights and put up security cameras. Even a dummy camera can be a great deterrent.

“We would like our stuff to be returned, but we know that’s not going to happen. Go work for yours, I did. And If I can do it, you can,” Bejarano said.

A reminder, if you do get anything stolen off your property, you can always call 911 or go to your local police department to make a report. If you have pictures or videos like this case, the police officers can upload them to evidence.com. That helps them identify the suspect.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Pima County Jail Escape: Sheriff says dangerous inmate “outsmarted the system”
Pima County Jail Escape: Sheriff says dangerous inmate “outsmarted the system”
Man dies days after wreck on Tucson’s east side
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Community speaks out at Amphi School Board Meeting after 6 football players were kicked off the...
Community speaks out at Amphi School Board Meeting after 6 football players were kicked off the team for attending a party with alcohol present

Latest News

Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
Surveillance video shows a possible suspect walking through the office.
Police investigating burglary at Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office
Domestic violence round up ends with dozens of arrests
Cochise County Board of Supervisors reverses course, agrees to limited ballot hand count