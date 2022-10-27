Advertise
Woman killed in fiery crash on I-10 near in west Phoenix, DPS says

Traffic was backed up for miles early Thursday morning.
Traffic was backed up for miles early Thursday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman was killed after a semi crashed into her vehicle on the eastbound I-10 near 59th Avenue early Thursday morning.

EB I-10 is closed at 67th Ave.
EB I-10 is closed at 67th Ave.(Arizona's Family)

According to Sgt. Jacob Melki with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved two semi-trucks and a car. Melki says the semi-truck reportedly rear-ended the car, pushing it several hundred feet into another semi which then burst into flames. Video from the scene shows both the sedan and semi engulfed in flames.

DPS says the woman in the car became trapped. Authorities found her and pronounced her dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the driver of the semi-truck was taken into custody. Investigators say they are still working to determine what led up to the crash, but impairment is suspected.

Eastbound traffic was closed for hours but ADOT reported that the freeway reopened around 9 a.m. Click/tap here for the latest First Alert Traffic updates.

