Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

6 injured in Pittsburgh shooting outside funeral

At least six people were injured in a shooting outside a funeral in Pittsburgh on Friday,...
At least six people were injured in a shooting outside a funeral in Pittsburgh on Friday, police said.(KDKA via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:41 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (Gray News) – At least six people were injured in a shooting Friday outside a funeral for a man who was killed by gunfire, police said.

A Pittsburgh police spokesperson said at a news conference that one person was in critical condition and five others were stable. All were being treated at area hospitals, CNN reported.

One of the victims in stable condition was taken to a children’s hospital. Officials did not provide specifics on whether all the victims had gunshot wounds.

No other information was provided on the victims, and police did not identify a suspect or suspects. Investigators said there may have been multiple shooters, and they are looking at surveillance footage from the area.

The Destiny of Faith Church where the shooting occurred is located in the city’s Brighton Heights area. KDKA reported the funeral was for John Hornezes Jr., a 20-year-old who was killed in a shooting in the area Oct. 15.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Falcon 9 rocket launched by Space X is visible across the Tucson area.
WATCH: Rocket launch visible across skies in southern Arizona
Pima County Jail Escape: Sheriff says dangerous inmate “outsmarted the system”
Pima County Jail Escape: Sheriff says dangerous inmate “outsmarted the system”
Three inflatable Halloween decorations stolen from Tucson family's front yard.
Two men caught on camera stealing Halloween decorations from Tucson family
Pima County loses six year old lawsuit over World View
Pima County loses six year old lawsuit over World View
Bryce David Olsen, 36, was booked on one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and one...
Pediatrician accused of trying to meet up with 15-year-old for sex at mall, police say

Latest News

FILE - Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court after his court case was declared a mistrial...
Second ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud trial ends in conviction
FILE - The warehouse at the Maricopa County Elections Department stores all the equipment and...
US judge in Arizona lets group monitor ballot drop boxes
Country music superstar Shania Twain coming to Arizona next year
The family of 38-year-old Joe Schmidt, who had donated a kidney to his sister in 2008, found...
Father of 6, kidney donor receives transplant
A Miami Beach condo was declared unsafe, and its residents were forced to evacuate.
Miami Beach condo building evacuated near deadly collapse