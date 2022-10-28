Barstool fund to donate $1 million to Arizona small businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Small businesses across Arizona feeling the impact of the pandemic will have the opportunity to get some money for their business.

The Barstool Fund in partnership with the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl is inviting small businesses across the state to apply for a one-time grant from the Barstool Fund. The Barstool Fund has $1M dollars to invest in the Arizona business community. Applications are being accepted starting today through December 15, 2022. Grantees will be awarded grants ranging from $25k to $50K and awards will be announced prior to the bowl game on December 30th.

Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool Sports said, “We are so excited to commit these dollars to Arizona and support those businesses still struggling from the consequences of the pandemic. We want to be clear that small businesses that are still suffering, whether from a loss of business, an increase in expenses related to COVID rules and regulations, loss of and cost of retaining and retraining employees, or supply chain issues can and should apply for funding. We want to invest all $1M in Arizona businesses.”

Executive Director of the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, Kym Adair noted, “We are grateful to be partnered with a company that wants to meaningfully support the community in which we hold the Arizona Bowl. From day one in our partnership with Barstool Sports, we saw first-hand the enthusiasm and goodwill that Barstool Sports would bring to Southern Arizona. However, I never expected a company with a corporate headquarters 2,000 miles away, would invest in our community like this. We are so grateful that Arizona is the beneficiary of their generosity.”

To apply for the funds, small businesses can go to //www.barstool.link/AZBowlFund and click on the link to get started.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.