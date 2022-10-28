Advertise
Country music superstar Shania Twain coming to Arizona next year

(Photo credit: Louie Banks)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Country music superstar Shania Twain is coming to Arizona in 2023.

Twain revealed Friday that her Queen of Me Tour will roll into Phoenix next year. She will perform at the Ak-Chin Pavilion on Tuesday, May 30.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.

The tour comes in support of what will be her first album in six years, also titled ‘Queen of Me.’ The album is set to be released on Feb. 3, 2023, and will be the first one on her new label Republic Nashville. Fans can pre-order it HERE.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

