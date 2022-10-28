Advertise
Cyclovia returns to Tucson with new route, 5 miles of car-free streets

By Jack Cooper
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:53 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Organizers are ready for the return of Cyclovia to Tucson for fall 2022.

There is a new 5-mile route that will be blocked off to traffic in the 85705 zip code.

Organizers add this route will showcase some of the new neighborhood murals and other projects they have been collaborating on as part of the Thrive in the ‘05 initiative.

There will also be five different hubs, each filled with plenty of activities for families including food trucks, artists and music.

Local businesses will be on hand providing resources, fresh produce and free bike repairs and helmets.

This event happens twice a year and organizers say it’s amazing to see the tens of thousands of people come out to enjoy where they live.

“We have about 40,000 people come out every single time,” Patricia Schwartz with Living Streets Alliance said. “This route will be costumes encouraged since it’s the day before Halloween on Sunday. So we hope to see folks out there with their costumes and their bikes and roller skates and whatever else.”

Cyclovia starts Sunday morning, Oct. 30, at 9 a.m. and will go until 3 p.m. and for more information about Cyclovia Tucson including the new route you can click here.

