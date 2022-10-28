Advertise
Drug Takeback Day happening this weekend as fentanyl fight continues

Drug Enforcement Administration will coordinate a one-day combined effort to remove potentially dangerous controlled substances from our communities.(KPLC)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:56 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Law enforcement agencies, and even grocery stores across southern Arizona will open their doors to the public to make sure drugs stay out of the hands of people who abuse them.

They are hosting National Drug Takeback Day.

“We’ve really seen a terrible swath of fatalities for the past...at this point it’s been 7 years from the use of fentanyl as a substitute ingredient in fake opiods and fake xanax,” says Shabbir Imber Safdar, Executive Director of the Partnership for Safe Medicines.

It’s a day that now means more than ever, with the number of deadly overdoses climbing across the country, and in Pima County.

“We don’t want you to be a drug dealer in your own home. And what we’re encouraging people to do is clean out those medicine cabinets. Get rid of your unused, unwanted, expired, not needed prescriptions and over the counter drugs that are taking up space,” says DEA Special Agent Cheri Oz.

The DEA is preparing to host their National Prescription Drug Takeback event, allowing people to safely and securely dispose of medications that aren’t needed or wanted.

Here is a list of some of the events happening in Southern Arizona:

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Liberty Partnership Kino Neighborhoods Council (LPKNC) and Tucson Police Department will host a prescription drug take-back event at the Walgreens located at 605 West Ajo Way.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Walmart will host a prescription drug take-back event at its stores at 7635 North La Cholla, 2150 East Tangerine and 4701 North Stone.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Marana Police Department will be out at Fry’s at 7870 N Silverbell, TOMORROW from 10am-2pm collecting unused medications.  Please note, they will not be accepting liquids, sharps, or inhalers.

