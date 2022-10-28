Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Halloween is looking like a treat!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, October 28th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:14 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure warms southern Arizona back up over the weekend to normal temps (low 80s for eastern Pima). Halloween is looking dry with seasonal temperatures. A storm system moves in the middle to end of next work week bringing valley rain and mountain snow. Wind and cooler air will return.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Light breeze.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

HALLOWEEN: A few clouds with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. 20% chance of rain.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. 30% chance of rain.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Falcon 9 rocket launched by Space X is visible across the Tucson area.
WATCH: Rocket launch visible across skies in southern Arizona
Pima County Jail Escape: Sheriff says dangerous inmate “outsmarted the system”
Pima County Jail Escape: Sheriff says dangerous inmate “outsmarted the system”
Three inflatable Halloween decorations stolen from Tucson family's front yard.
Two men caught on camera stealing Halloween decorations from Tucson family
Daniel Mota Dos Reis was arrested Thursday after an officer recognized him in surveillance...
Police arrest suspect in burglary of Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office
Bryce David Olsen, 36, was booked on one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and one...
Pediatrician accused of trying to meet up with 15-year-old for sex at mall, police say

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, October 28th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, October 28th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST STRANGE LIGHT EXPLAINED THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Halloween week brings treat then trick!
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST STRANGE LIGHT EXPLAINED THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST STRANGE LIGHT EXPLAINED THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2022