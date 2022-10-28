FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Halloween is looking like a treat!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure warms southern Arizona back up over the weekend to normal temps (low 80s for eastern Pima). Halloween is looking dry with seasonal temperatures. A storm system moves in the middle to end of next work week bringing valley rain and mountain snow. Wind and cooler air will return.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Light breeze.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

HALLOWEEN: A few clouds with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. 20% chance of rain.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. 30% chance of rain.

