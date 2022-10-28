Pima County loses six year old lawsuit over World View

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is on the losing end of a lawsuit brought six years ago charging it violated the state’s gift clause by constructing a headquarters for a private company, World View, a space tourism company.

The gift clause, in essence, says governments cannot use tax money to speculate in private business.

In filing the original suit, the Goldwater Institute in Phoenix, says that’s what the county did with this deal.

Under the deal, the county built a 120,000 square foot facility for World View on the South side near the airport. The facility cost $14 million. Under the deal, World View would pay to lease the facility from the county for 25 years. At the end of the deal, the company would have paid $25 million. A profitable venture if everything worked out. At the end of the term, World View could buy the property for $10 dollars or just walk away. It’s a county owned building.

But the Goldwater institute says that’s a gamble the county should not have taken especially since there are no guarantees it would be a successful company.

“The question is not about World View, we don’t have any particular beef with a private company, said Timothy Sandefur, an attorney for the conservative institute “The problem here is the county, which has decided it knows what businesses should or should not operate in Pima County and politicians are not capable of that.”

An appellate court handed the Goldwater Institute the victory.

“The court made clear that this deal is unconstitutional,” Sandefur said.

But Pima County, which won two court decisions over the deal, including one at the Arizona State Supreme Court, takes issue with the appellate courts decision.

It issued this statement from County Administrator Jan Lesher:

“We’re obviously disappointed in the decision by the Court of Appeals over the County’s lease-purchase economic development agreement with aerospace firm World View. After numerous wins over the past six years in the politically motivated lawsuit filed by the Goldwater Institute, the County was confident the appellate court would agree with Pima County Superior Court Judge Paul Tang that $25 million in rent payments ($5 million more than construction and financing costs) by World View over the term of the lease would be adequate consideration under the state’s gift clause for purchase of its headquarters building. The Board of Supervisors will consider the issue at its Nov. 1 meeting and decide whether to appeal the case to the Arizona Supreme Court.”

As to the charge that the court challenge is politically motivated Sandfur said “well I think it’s beneath responding to.”

Sandefur also added that lease payments are not the same as paying for the facility.

“That’s to lease the property, to use the property on a monthly basis,” he said. “Of course, when you rent property, you’re not purchasing the property so that doesn’t count towards the purchase.”

He also said the institute has filed suit against Phoenix and Peoria, also for violating the gift clause.

